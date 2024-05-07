For the fifth time
Sworn in: Putin to rule the Kremlin for another 6 years
Vladimir Putin has been sworn in for a fifth term as Russian President. This means that the 71-year-old can rule the country for a further six years. The ceremony in Moscow was boycotted by the USA and numerous European countries, including Austria, due to the war in Ukraine. However, Steven Seagal and the head of the "Night Wolves" were present.
Most of the ambassadors of the EU member states - including Germany - did not attend the swearing-in ceremony. The USA also did not send a representative to Putin's new inauguration. The official representative of the European Union in Moscow was also absent from the ceremony. Foreign Affairs Commissioner Josep Borrell had previously spoken out against EU participation in the event. However, some countries - such as France, Hungary and Slovakia - wanted to send representatives in order to keep channels of communication open.
West does not recognize election
Putin was re-elected in March, but the West does not recognize the election due to obvious manipulation. The 71-year-old, who has dominated politics in the country for 24 years, had a record result of more than 87% of the vote certified in the presidential election.
There was also criticism because not a single genuine opposition candidate was admitted. In order to remain in power, Putin had the Russian constitution rewritten a few years ago. After his current term of office, which ends in 2030, the new constitution even allows him to be re-elected to office until 2036. Putin would then be 83 years old.
Shortly before the new inauguration, Ukraine called on the international community to no longer regard Putin as the legitimate head of state of Russia. "Ukraine sees no legal basis for his recognition as the democratically elected and legitimate president of the Russian Federation," it said in a statement from the foreign ministry in Kiev on Monday.
"Liar, thief and murderer"
The widow of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who died in custody, also called on his supporters to continue the fight against Putin. Yulia Navalny called Putin a "liar, thief and murderer" in a video message on the day of his inauguration for a new six-year term of office.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.