"Silent walking"

Doctors march through Klagenfurt in protest

Nachrichten
06.05.2024 17:02

Because, according to the Carinthian Medical Association, nothing has been done for a year and demands have been ignored by the provincial government, numerous doctors marched through Klagenfurt on Monday evening.

According to the Carinthian Medical Association, demands that could restore the competitiveness of hospitals in the state have been ignored by the state government for a year. In addition, state councillor Beate Prettner only wants to negotiate the future of doctors with the GÖD trade union. For this reason, the Medical Association called for a protest march.

The meeting point was at 4.30 p.m. on Monday in front of the Medical Association building in St. Veiter Straße. Afterwards, the numerous doctors, dressed in white coats - as called for in the advance announcements - marched towards the provincial government under the motto "Silent walking".

Measures demanded by the doctors
In order to ensure that Carinthian hospitals remain competitive, the following measures are demanded:

  • Disclosure of the required reclassifications now
  • An end to discrimination against residents
  • Training initiative
  • Retirement working time models
  • Open and honest handling of grievances
  • Initiative to improve the working atmosphere
  • Implementation of the collective agreement of the clerical hospitals

Health officer Beate Prettner will not be able to receive the protesting doctors at the provincial government as she has been on a study trip abroad since Friday.

Manuela Karner
Manuela Karner
