Interim coach Marco Grote is now tasked with saving the three-time European Cup winners from relegation to the 2nd division in the final two games of the season and possibly in the looming relegation play-off. Together with assistant coach Marie-Louise Eta and Sebastian Bönig as assistant coach, the 51-year-old will initially prepare the team for the upcoming away match against 1. FC Köln on Saturday (3.30 pm). Grote had already been in charge of the team on an interim basis following the departure of Urs Fischer.