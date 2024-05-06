Pulling the ripcord
1. FC Union Berlin has parted company with coach Nenad Bjelica after just a few months. The 52-year-old Croatian was relieved of his duties following the German Bundesliga club's 3:4 defeat against direct relegation rivals VfL Bochum. On Monday, those responsible for the "Eisernen", led by ÖFB veteran Christopher Trimmel, drew the consequences of the team's fall to 15th place in the table.
Interim coach Marco Grote is now tasked with saving the three-time European Cup winners from relegation to the 2nd division in the final two games of the season and possibly in the looming relegation play-off. Together with assistant coach Marie-Louise Eta and Sebastian Bönig as assistant coach, the 51-year-old will initially prepare the team for the upcoming away match against 1. FC Köln on Saturday (3.30 pm). Grote had already been in charge of the team on an interim basis following the departure of Urs Fischer.
Ex-Austria Vienna coach Bjelica caused a stir in January with his outburst against Leroy Sané of FC Bayern Munich, whom he aggressively grabbed in the face during a dispute on the touchline. He was banned for three matches by the DFB sports court. Union were already discussing a separation at the time, but Bjelica was allowed to stay.
Recently, there have been increasing rumors of an estrangement with parts of the team. Bjelica only took over at the end of November 2023.
