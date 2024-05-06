Start of the competitions
Carinthia is looking for the safest elementary school
What to do if there is a fire? What are the most important emergency numbers? What do the various danger signs mean? 2500 Carinthian primary school children learn all this in a playful way at the Children's Safety Olympics. The first district winners were chosen on Monday.
Recognizing and avoiding dangers and knowing what to do in an emergency: this knowledge cannot be taught to children early enough. As part of the Children's Safety Olympics organized by the Carinthian Civil Protection Association in cooperation with AUVA and the Directorate of Education, girls and boys in the fourth grade of primary school learn emergency numbers, danger signs and much more in a playful way.
What they have learned in class can then be put to the test in their own "Olympics". More than 2500 primary school pupils are taking part in this year's Safety Tour, which kicked off in St. Veit on Monday. In four exciting competitions, in addition to knowledge of the dangers, speed and skill were also required to emerge victorious. On the grounds of the outdoor pool in St. Veit, VS Metnitz came out on top ahead of VS Hörzendorf. Third place was shared by 4a and 4b from Brückl. The district winners will choose the safest elementary school in Carinthia on June 5 at the state finals in Klagenfurt. By winning the state final, the girls and boys also qualify for the national final.
