Carinthia is looking for the safest elementary school

What they have learned in class can then be put to the test in their own "Olympics". More than 2500 primary school pupils are taking part in this year's Safety Tour, which kicked off in St. Veit on Monday. In four exciting competitions, in addition to knowledge of the dangers, speed and skill were also required to emerge victorious. On the grounds of the outdoor pool in St. Veit, VS Metnitz came out on top ahead of VS Hörzendorf. Third place was shared by 4a and 4b from Brückl. The district winners will choose the safest elementary school in Carinthia on June 5 at the state finals in Klagenfurt. By winning the state final, the girls and boys also qualify for the national final.