A bunch of keys thrown at Viennese police officers

Police officers offered 1000 euros

"He offered us 50 euros so that he wouldn't have to blow. I explained to him that it didn't work that way for us. At some point we reached 1000 euros. We then made it clear to him that it wouldn't work like that in our country," explained the officer on the witness stand. The 30-year-old Ukrainian listens patiently in the dock. Behind him is his defense lawyer Leonhard Kregcjk, who tries to explain that such a procedure is commonplace in his client's home country: "There is simply a lot of corruption there."