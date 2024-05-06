Shot own dog
Potential Trump runner-up also wants to kill Biden’s dog
According to political observers, Kristi Noem is ahead in the race for Donald Trump's running mate. However, her treatment of animals has made headlines and attracted massive criticism. Now the hardliner has gone one better: Noem wants to kill Joe Biden's sheepdog "Commander".
Noem made the suggestion on the CBS program "Face the Nation". "Joe Biden's dog attacked 24 Secret Service agents," she told her interviewer. "How many people have to be attacked and dangerously injured before you make a decision about a dog?"
It wouldn't be the first time for the South Dakota governor. In her new book, the US politician describes how she unceremoniously shot her "untrainable" dog. In it, Noem explains that she had actually wanted to train "Cricket" for pheasant hunting. However, the 14-month-old dog was too impetuous and scared the game away.
Shot in a gravel pit
She then snatched chickens "like a trained contract killer" on the property of a family in the neighborhood and snapped at Noem. The gun enthusiast then shot the animal in a gravel pit. With the anecdote in the book, which will be published in the USA next month, Noem wants to emphasize her willingness to do "difficult, messy and ugly" things as a politician if necessary, according to the report. She did something similar directly afterwards with a "nasty and mean" goat that always chased after her children.
The 52-year-old recently spoke out in favor of an absolute ban on abortion - even in the case of underage rape victims. "I don't believe that a tragic situation should be perpetuated by another tragedy," she explained in a TV interview.
Guns for the granddaughter
Her fondness for guns also repeatedly causes US Democrats to shake their heads. At an event organized by the gun lobby NRA, the 52-year-old boasted that her then one-year-old granddaughter already owned guns. "Little Miss Addie" already had a shotgun and a rifle, which she would soon need.
The up-and-coming Republican has repeatedly been criticized for her controversial views. Noem recently defended her penchant for killing animals on Platform X. "We love animals, but on a farm, difficult decisions like this have to be made all the time," she wrote. "Unfortunately, a few weeks ago, we also had to kill three horses that had been with our family for 25 years."
