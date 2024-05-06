Embarrassing moment
Kardashian booed mercilessly during Brady blasphemy
Oops, what was that all about? Kim Kardashian was actually only supposed to make fun of the ex-NFL superstar a little on the live show "The Roast of Tom Brady". But the reality TV beauty was mercilessly booed by the audience.
Numerous celebrities were invited to the live event "The Roast of Tom Brady" on Sunday evening to have a laugh at the expense of Gisele Bündchen's ex-husband. But one of them had obviously done the math without the audience - namely Kim Kardashian.
The audience booed Kardashian
The 43-year-old unexpectedly got her own comeuppance. And that was before she could even get her first gag out.
As clips from the show broadcast on Netflix show, Kardashian was booed heavily as soon as she entered the stage. Undeterred, "The Kardashians" actress began her first gag, which was not directed at Brady, but at comedian Kevin Hart, who was hosting the show.
Hart had to intervene
"I know a lot of people make fun of your size..." she explained, before the boos in the audience got louder and louder and she was unable to continue her roast for the time being.
Kardashian joked about dating rumor
In it, Kim Kardashian made fun of last year's dating rumors. At the time, the press rumored that Kardashian and the ex-NFL star were getting closer. "But I know it would never have worked: an ex-athlete with high cheekbones and silky hair ... You remind me too much of my stepdad," Kim joked, referring to Caitlyn Jenner, who used to compete in the Olympics as Bruce Jenner.
She continued, "Part of me thinks you'd confide in me just to try on my clothes. I know the transition from the NFL must have been really hard, but I think my stepdad is a great example for you."
Because Jenner is "one of the best athletes in the world who has proven to you that you can do anything in this new chapter of your life. You can become a presenter, a right-wing Republican or even a strong, confident woman."
