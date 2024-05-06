Kardashian booed mercilessly during Brady blasphemy

Kardashian joked about dating rumor

In it, Kim Kardashian made fun of last year's dating rumors. At the time, the press rumored that Kardashian and the ex-NFL star were getting closer. "But I know it would never have worked: an ex-athlete with high cheekbones and silky hair ... You remind me too much of my stepdad," Kim joked, referring to Caitlyn Jenner, who used to compete in the Olympics as Bruce Jenner.