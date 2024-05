Mauthausen as preparation for the French Open

Two weeks ago, tennis ace Lukas Neumayer had to retire injured from a Challenger in the Czech Republic. Muscle strains forced the man from Radstadt to take a break. "I only did physiotherapy for a week," says the 21-year-old, who has been chasing the yellow felt ball again since Tuesday. From Tuesday, Neumayer will be competing in the Challenger in Mauthausen. "I don't have super high expectations. I'm concentrating on myself," he says, taking it easy. In addition to Neumayer (against Gabriel Diallo/CAN), the established Dennis Novak (against Lucas Pouille/FRA), Filip Misolic (against Marc-Andrea Hüsler/SUI) and Austria's young star Joel Schwärzler can be seen at the 120,950 Euro clay court tournament. Lucas Miedler and Sandro Kopp will also be competing.