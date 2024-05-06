50 empty beds due to staff shortage in Hallein

"We have to take in those who need it more urgently. Because they have enormous problems in their everyday lives," says Hallein's SPÖ mayor Alexander Stangassinger in response to an inquiry from "Krone". In the town of more than 21,000 inhabitants, around 50 of 144 beds in the Red Cross retirement home are empty due to a lack of staff. Nursing staff are currently being sought in India, Colombia and the Philippines.