Local inspection
Spring fashion must be comfortable above all else
What will spring and summer be like in terms of fashion? The "Krone" looked around and asked around in trendy stores and on the street in Linz. And the trend is moving away from a certain brand. Comfort, fair trade and less bright colors seem to dominate.
Not only does nature awaken in spring, but the fashion world also reinvents itself. But what's hot this year? The "Krone" asked experts in Upper Austria's fashion stores. At the "Jeans-Shop Gartner" in the old town of Linz, boss Peter Perlinger shares his insights into the world of denim fashion: "For men, it's very clear. Slim-fit and straight jeans are popular, especially from brands such as Replay and Levi's."
Those believed dead live longer
According to Perlinger, the trends for women are not so easy to say: "All styles are sold: From wide-leg to mom to culotte jeans, everything is popular. And even skinny jeans, which were thought to be dead, are still being sold." Perlinger also points out that Fairtrade in particular plays a major role in the younger generation's choice of trousers. "Brands like Ragwear and Dawn are very popular because they are simply sustainable," says Perlinger.
In general, loose and casual garments such as oversized hoodies or wide-leg pants are very popular. In terms of colors, light green or white are on trend.
Magdalena Greger, 18, Linz
Pastel instead of bright
At the "Herzenstöchter" fashion store on Hauptplatz in Linz, the focus this spring is clearly on colors. "Spring and summer will be colorful. Last year, bright colors were the order of the day, this year it's clearly pastel shades. The classic cream and beige colors are also still popular," explains manager Petra Keclik. What will we be seeing a lot of this summer? "I think mainly simple, long maxi dresses," says Petra Keclik.
But would you prefer sporty?
Florentina Wipplinger, an employee at the "Rag" fashion store, has a different opinion: "I think sporty outfits will be the order of the day." For Raphael Deutschmann, a passer-by during our local inspection, things are going in a completely different direction: "Jeans are no longer so popular. Other fabric pants, such as linen pants, are preferred this year." He also believes that branded clothing has become less important. So we can look forward to the summer and its fashion trends.
