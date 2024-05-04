Because of the Gaza war: Uganda’s church runs out of wine

Wine won't arrive until the end of May at the earliest

Uganda's church imports wine from Spain for its services. However, a ship loaded with it, which was expected at the beginning of April, is extremely delayed. Instead of being able to sail via the Mediterranean and the Red Sea, it now has to take the safer route via the Atlantic and the Indian Ocean. This means that the wine - via the port in Kenya as a stopover - will not reach Uganda until the end of May at the earliest, according to the import company in the letter.