EU elections: Schilling accuses EPP of “campaign of lies”

Regrets the departure of Karas

There are also "glimmers of hope" in the form of more progressive forces in the EPP, she said. "People like Othmar Karas voted for climate protection and nature conservation in many cases," she said, regretting his departure. In Austria, for example, the ÖVP had blocked the Climate Protection Act. However, she hoped that the conservatives would turn around at EU level if they realized that they were also driving agriculture into crisis in the coming years with their blockades on climate protection and nature conservation. It is at this level that matters, as 80 percent of domestic laws are made in the EU.