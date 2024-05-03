Vorteilswelt
Scurrilous trial

With horse at corona demo: acquittal for doctor

Nachrichten
03.05.2024 13:23

A Styrian doctor stood trial on Friday for cruelty to animals because she attended a coronavirus demonstration in Gleisdorf with her horse. The 51-year-old was uncooperative during the trial and provoked the judge and public prosecutor. In the end, she was acquitted (not legally binding).

During the coronavirus pandemic, Gleisdorf in eastern Styria developed into a stronghold of opponents of the measures and compulsory vaccination. Hundreds of demonstrators regularly marched through the town in so-called "light walks".

A prominent player in the coronavirus demonstration scene, a 51-year-old doctor who was banned from practicing medicine in February 2021 due to her statements and behaviour, was also a regular participant.

On horseback at a demo
The woman now had to stand trial in Graz for a bizarre appearance at a demonstration in March 2022. The former hospital doctor mingled with the demonstrators on her horse. The horse is said to have been extremely stressed by the noise and the blue police lights. At least that's how one police officer perceived it and filed charges of cruelty to animals.

The atmosphere at the trial on Friday was heated right from the start; the defendant, who was accompanied by a number of like-minded people, was defiant and strained the nerves of the judge and public prosecutor from the very beginning. The first exchange of words took place during the initial identity check. When asked about her current profession, the 51-year-old replied to the judge: "That's none of your business. What do you do for a living?"

"Horse is in excellent health"
Of course, she did not feel guilty of animal cruelty: "That's a bad joke." Her lawyer interjected: "The horse is in perfect health." The defendant also took the opportunity to once again explain the purpose of her appearance, namely that people "recognize what this poisonous injection (the Covid vaccination, note) does" - "It's about cruelty to animals, not the type of gathering," the judge dryly countered, deliberately overlooking the constant provocations in the form of smug smiles or interjections and questioning two more witnesses. One police officer stated that the horse had almost run into a police car, which the defendant denied. The veterinary report stated that such a situation would cause "unnecessary suffering" for animals.

Acquittal "in case of doubt"
In the end, however, it was not enough for a conviction, the woman was acquitted "in case of doubt" because "a criminal offense could not be established with the necessary certainty", the judge explained. The entire anti-vaccination squad left triumphantly. "We're going to celebrate now," said the doctor to the public prosecutor. "I don't care, have a nice day," he said at the end without being provoked. The verdict is not final.

Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
