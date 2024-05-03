With horse at corona demo: acquittal for doctor

"Horse is in excellent health"

Of course, she did not feel guilty of animal cruelty: "That's a bad joke." Her lawyer interjected: "The horse is in perfect health." The defendant also took the opportunity to once again explain the purpose of her appearance, namely that people "recognize what this poisonous injection (the Covid vaccination, note) does" - "It's about cruelty to animals, not the type of gathering," the judge dryly countered, deliberately overlooking the constant provocations in the form of smug smiles or interjections and questioning two more witnesses. One police officer stated that the horse had almost run into a police car, which the defendant denied. The veterinary report stated that such a situation would cause "unnecessary suffering" for animals.