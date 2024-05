Knicks and Pacers advance in the NBA play-offs

The Indiana Pacers won 120:98 against the Milwaukee Bucks and thus also decided the play-off 4:2 in their favor. Bucks player Patrick Beverley attracted negative attention when he threw a ball into the crowd from the bench shortly before the end of the game, hitting a woman on the head. When the fans threw the ball back, he threw the ball back again and there was a verbal altercation. The Bucks, champions in 2021, now have to accept their second first-round exit in a row. Star player Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the entire series due to injury.