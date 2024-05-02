Photo of Kate:
Princess Charlotte celebrates her 9th birthday
Prince William and Princess Kate released a new portrait of their only daughter on Thursday to mark Princess Charlotte's ninth birthday. In the picture, the princess beams at the camera with long hair and big teeth, with none other than her mother, the Princess of Wales, standing behind her.
Charlotte is currently third in line to the British throne - after her father Prince William and her ten-year-old brother George. Her full name is Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Wales and is a tribute to her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana.
Charlotte looks happy
With long, blonde hair, wearing a denim skirt, combined with a blue sweater and a wine-red cardigan, Charlotte posed next to a fence overgrown with flowers. She has placed one hand on the fence and is leaning casually against it.
The fact that she is smiling happily into the camera is a relief for the British.
"We're all doing well"
The Princess of Wales, who took the photo, has been undergoing chemotherapy since February after cancer cells were discovered in histological findings following her serious abdominal operation in January.
Prince William confirmed that the 42-year-old is doing well, that they are all doing well, during an appointment in Newcastle when he was asked about his wife.
"Can I ask you how your wife and children are?" a passer-by asked Prince William about his wife, who is suffering from cancer, according to the Daily Mail. The royal replied: "Everyone's fine, thank you. Yes, we're fine."
13th wedding anniversary
On Monday, Prince William and Princess Kate celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary. On the day, the palace posted a wedding photo which, according to the British news agency PA, had not yet been published. The two were married on April 29, 2011.
The black and white picture by photographer Millie Pilkington shows William standing behind Kate in uniform and placing his hands on her wedding dress, she is holding a bouquet of flowers.
The couple were married in London's Westminster Abbey. Millions of people watched the ceremony on television.
No public dates, but photos of children
Kate announced before Easter that she had been diagnosed with cancer following an operation. She is receiving chemotherapy as a precaution and is currently not attending any public appointments.
In her video message, she also asked for privacy for herself and her family. Kate and William have three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (6). But, as has now been revealed, she is sticking to the fine tradition of taking her children's birthday photos herself and making them available to the public.
Despite the uproar and criticism after she edited this year's Mother's Day photo with a photo editing program, she returned to the tradition for the sixth birthday of her youngest son, Prince Louis.
On April 23, the royal couple also published a photo taken by Kate, which shows Louis laughing, with a gap in his lower row of teeth, wearing shorts and lying on a picnic blanket in the grass.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.