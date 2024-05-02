Did “Mama Cass” really choke on ham sandwich?

"Crazy rumor"

The background to the lie: Carr was desperate to prevent other rumors about the cause of death - such as drugs - from doing the rounds. Because while overdose deaths were almost commonplace in the music world in the 60s and 70s, according to Elliot-Kugell, no illegal substances were found in her mother's body during the autopsy: "In hindsight, I'm very grateful to Carr and Cameron for wanting to protect my mother's reputation. And therefore also me."