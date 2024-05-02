Google expands its AI functions in Austria

When planning a trip with friends, for example, working with the Gemini extensions could work like this: If you have already exchanged a few thoughts and dates in advance by email, the first step could be to ask Gemini to check your Gmail history with your friends to see which dates suit everyone. Based on this, flight and hotel information can now be displayed and YouTube videos with tips for activities can be searched for. Gemini can also summarize the highlights directly in an email to friends.