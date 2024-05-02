Upgrade for Gemini
Google expands its AI functions in Austria
The Google AI system Gemini can now also be networked with various Google apps by users in Austria, Germany and around 40 other countries. This was announced by the internet company. The new function allows Gemini to access the services Google Maps, Google Flights, Google Hotels and YouTube, as well as Gmail, Google Drive and Google Docs.
In a blog post, Google writes that the system delivers relevant information from the relevant services directly into the chat with Gemini if you agree to the linking of the respective app. The linking of apps and services with the Gemini AI can be reversed at any time.
When planning a trip with friends, for example, working with the Gemini extensions could work like this: If you have already exchanged a few thoughts and dates in advance by email, the first step could be to ask Gemini to check your Gmail history with your friends to see which dates suit everyone. Based on this, flight and hotel information can now be displayed and YouTube videos with tips for activities can be searched for. Gemini can also summarize the highlights directly in an email to friends.
With the Gemini extensions, the US company is primarily competing with Microsoft's AI function "Co-Pilot", which also enables a link to Office documents and other personal data. Google first introduced its AI extensions in the USA a good seven months ago.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.