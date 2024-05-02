Basketball Super League
Home court in the semifinals? But not for Oberwart!
Do the Oberwart basketball team have home court in the semifinals - or not? Fans have probably asked themselves this question several times in the last few days. One thing is now certain: the series starts on Saturday in Traiskirchen. Which the Gunners accept for reasons of sporting fairness.
As a neutral observer, there has been a bit of confusion over the last few days. Oberwart's basketball team announced on Monday that they would start the semi-final series on Saturday with home court - and much discussion ensued on social media.
Although the Superliga rules of conduct since 2019/20 state that the winner of quarter-final game B (winner of #2, Gmunden vs #7, Oberwart) starts in the semi-finals with home court. "Before that," says Gunners managing director Thomas Linzer, "the ABL rules applied, according to which the team placed higher in the final table after the basic round always has first choice (home advantage) in the play-offs."
Contrary (!) to the current regulations, the Superliga board decided on Thursday that the ranking after the intermediate round would apply - so the team with the lower number in the ranking now has home advantage in the first game. In this case Traiskirchen (3rd) - enough confusion?
Will there be economic damage?
"In sporting terms, we accept that," says Linzer, "but if there is economic damage, the matter may have to be clarified at another level." That could happen if the series goes on for three or five games. The Gunners would then lose the revenue from a home game.
Coach Horst Leitner and his team are not letting the issue get to them: "We start in Traiskirchen - and it was always clear to us that we had to win there." The focus is on preparation, which is currently proceeding normally. "If not even quieter than recently."
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.