LIVE here: Everything you need to know about the ÖFB Cup final

Klagenfurt's Wörthersee Stadium will host a rematch of last year's final. Sturm Graz and SK Rapid will face each other again. In 2023, the Styrians beat the Hütteldorfer 2-0 thanks to a Sarkaria brace. Christian Ilzer's team are also favorites this year. However, Grün-Weiß will hardly make it easy for Graz ...