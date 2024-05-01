May Day march of the SPÖ
SPÖ marches through Vienna: “Down with working hours”
As usual, the color red dominated in Vienna on May 1st. The official focus of the SPÖ May Day march on the Ringstrasse was the EU election. Party leader Andreas Babler used his premiere appearance primarily for other topics - including declarations of war.
Flags were waved, brass band music and drums provided an acoustic backdrop. Political demands could be read on the banners and placards of the delegations.
Premiere for Babler
This year, the traditional rally was officially marked by the EU elections. The motto of the march was "We in Vienna stand for a fair Europe". The focus was also taken into account in the speeches: at the final rally in front of City Hall, the red EU top candidate Andreas Schieder, among others, campaigned for a fair Europe. A premiere was the appearance on the grandstand for federal party leader Babler.
Impressions of the SPÖ May Day march:
The SPÖ leader told the comrades in loud words that he wanted to leave. He accused the ÖVP and the FPÖ of wanting to take the republic back to past centuries. They stand for a strong welfare state and against an "authoritarian turn" by Black-Blue.
Babler wants to defend achievements such as protection, insurance and health benefits. He shouted into the crowd: "What's next? Corporal punishment?" He would not go along with this "nonsense". He wants a reduction in working hours so that people can retire "healthy" - the guiding principle is respect.
"Active neutrality policy"
As soon as the Traiskirchen native can "finally take on responsibility over there" - in the Chancellery at Ballhausplatz - he will also demand children's rights and abolish structural child poverty. Under his leadership, Austria is to become a "children's republic".
The actual topic of the event was then also discussed. European policy in particular would be an important lever for justice. Babler wants to push for an "active policy of neutrality" in foreign policy. Austria must remain an attractive negotiating location. Like the previous speakers, the SPÖ leader also spoke of "peace" as a goal in times of war in Europe.
In addition to EU top candidate Andreas Schieder and Babler, the head of the Vienna regional party, Mayor Michael Ludwig, AK President Renate Anderl and Vienna Women's Chairwoman Marina Hanke also spoke to the participants.
Focus on working hours
Prior to this, the party celebrities and delegations, who had marched towards the city center in a star march, arrived at Rathausplatz. Mayor Ludwig was once again at the head of the delegation from his home district of Floridsdorf. Federal party leader Babler joined the 14th district.
"Super election year" interview with Babler to listen to:
The banners he brought with him called for a tax on the rich, for example, and also addressed the issue of working hours. "One thing would be smart: reduce working hours," was one of the messages. However, holding up the placards and banners sometimes turned into work - given the windy conditions that prevailed in Vienna's city center on Wednesday.
Last year, the event was still dominated by the debate about the party chairmanship. Party leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner, who was replaced by Babler a few months later, made her last appearance in the stands at the May Day rally.
