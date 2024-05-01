Guitarist Cliff Stevens: Blues instead of booze

Taking it easy

Stevens released his last studio album to date in 2022 with "Better Days". Plans for a new one have been flourishing for some time, but the musician is no longer stressing in the autumn of his career. "If it wasn't for the love of music, there would be no point," he laughs, "we're not selling any more albums. You have to tour and that's difficult for small acts like us. In Canada, there's also no great support system that would help me in that respect." He particularly enjoys touring in Europe. "I have Scottish and Irish roots and I feel that people here have internalized the blues. In the Czech Republic last year, I also had an unusually young audience because they are also interested in real music." When Stevens is not in Europe, he likes to stay in Montreal and play gigs in his home town. "I don't have to do everything anymore. That's the luxury I allow myself."