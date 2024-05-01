Vorteilswelt
Brass Palmas on Krk

Win a trip to Croatia for 4 people

Nachrichten
01.05.2024 05:55

The sleepy little town of Baška on the Croatian island of Krk will be kept on its toes from September 21 to 24! There, 1000 guests at the Brass Palmas will make sure that brass music can be heard on the beach and in every alley. Places in the hotel have already been booked for 2x4 people. Simply take part in the competition and you have the chance of a very special kind of vacation!

comment0 Kommentare
Joy, fun and brass band music in the sun
Joy, fun and brass band music in the sun
(Bild: Copyrighted - Klaus Mittermayr)

You won't forget this vacation in a hurry! Just imagine: 1000 musicians on the island of Krk in Croatia, on the beach, in the pool, in front of a total of four stages and on a party boat, with instruments, playing music together and partying to well-known acts - THAT is Brass Palmas.

Parade along the beach promenade
Parade along the beach promenade
(Bild: Copyrighted - Klaus Mittermayr)

Whether tuba or piccolo, practiced or just a listener, as long as you share the enthusiasm for brass music, you've come to the right place. You can stay at the campsite, in mobile homes, private apartments and even in 4-star rooms in the Valamar hotel group.

Conquer Croatia with the Dirndl.
Conquer Croatia with the Dirndl.
(Bild: Copyrighted - Klaus Mittermayr)

At www.brasspalmas.at you have the best overview of all offers (from just €219 per person) and also of the supporting program and acts, such as Fäaschtbänkler, Da Blechhauf'n, VoixxBradler and many more.

Music can also be heard from the campsites.
Music can also be heard from the campsites.
(Bild: Copyrighted - Klaus Mittermayr)

Take part & win
Two groups of four people each have the chance to win a vacation package. This includes 1x 4-person apartment for 3 nights (Thu to Sun) including full board and access to all stages (travel to and from the festival is not included). Use the form below to tell us why your group deserves a Brass vacation. Then simply enter your dates and with a bit of luck you'll be off to Croatia in September. Good luck!

