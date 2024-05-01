Brass Palmas on Krk
Win a trip to Croatia for 4 people
The sleepy little town of Baška on the Croatian island of Krk will be kept on its toes from September 21 to 24! There, 1000 guests at the Brass Palmas will make sure that brass music can be heard on the beach and in every alley. Places in the hotel have already been booked for 2x4 people. Simply take part in the competition and you have the chance of a very special kind of vacation!
You won't forget this vacation in a hurry! Just imagine: 1000 musicians on the island of Krk in Croatia, on the beach, in the pool, in front of a total of four stages and on a party boat, with instruments, playing music together and partying to well-known acts - THAT is Brass Palmas.
Whether tuba or piccolo, practiced or just a listener, as long as you share the enthusiasm for brass music, you've come to the right place. You can stay at the campsite, in mobile homes, private apartments and even in 4-star rooms in the Valamar hotel group.
Take part & win
Two groups of four people each have the chance to win a vacation package. This includes 1x 4-person apartment for 3 nights (Thu to Sun) including full board and access to all stages (travel to and from the festival is not included). Use the form below to tell us why your group deserves a Brass vacation. Then simply enter your dates and with a bit of luck you'll be off to Croatia in September. Good luck!
