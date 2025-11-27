Soccer heroes shed tears of disappointment

It was the first goal conceded in the knockout phase for Hermann Stadler's team following victories against Tunisia (2-0), England (4-0), Japan (1-0) and Italy (2-0). At half-time, ÖFB sports director Peter Schöttel said: "We have to be even more determined in the second half. Then something is still possible." And Austria got off to an energetic start after the restart. A free-kick from Deshishku and a volley from Nicolas Jozepovic immediately created danger.