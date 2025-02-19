Bank Austria and RBI: cards valid until the end of the year

RBI informs customers personally

RBI also wants to make the changeover easier for its customers with "attractive prices". All customers are to be informed personally about the changeover in the first half of 2025, which is to be completed by the end of the year. "From January 1, 2026, card-complete credit cards - both those for consumers and corporate credit cards - will no longer be serviced by Raiffeisen," writes RBI in a statement. In future, Raiffeisen customers will be able to choose between Visa and Mastercard.