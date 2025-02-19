card-complete withdrawal
Bank Austria and RBI: cards valid until the end of the year
Following the exit of UniCredit Bank Austria and Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) from the credit card provider card complete announced on Monday, nothing will change for customers for the time being. In the course of 2025, both banks want to make attractive switchover offers, and all customers should then be switched over by the end of 2025.
However, the changeover from the old to a new credit card will be "seamless", said a Bank Austria spokesperson. "All cards will remain valid until the end of the year," said the spokesperson.
"Attractive offers" for switching to in-house offers
Over the course of the year, customers will receive "attractive offers" for switching from card complete to the in-house offer. If the customer accepts the offer, the switch will be "seamless" and the same as ordering a new bank card. The old card remains valid until the new credit card is used for the first time.
New credit cards integrated into banking app
One advantage of the switch is that the new credit cards are integrated into Bank Austria's banking app and the card-complete app is no longer required. The credit cards will also be linked to Apple Pay and Google Pay - a service that was previously not possible with card complete. Bank Austria will offer Mastercard cards in the future.
RBI informs customers personally
RBI also wants to make the changeover easier for its customers with "attractive prices". All customers are to be informed personally about the changeover in the first half of 2025, which is to be completed by the end of the year. "From January 1, 2026, card-complete credit cards - both those for consumers and corporate credit cards - will no longer be serviced by Raiffeisen," writes RBI in a statement. In future, Raiffeisen customers will be able to choose between Visa and Mastercard.
As was announced on Monday, UniCredit Bank Austria and RBI have sold their shares in the credit card company card complete. With this exit, the two banks intend to offer credit cards themselves in future.
