Stabbing with a knife
Attempted murder in pizzeria? Kitchen assistant faces imprisonment
A bloody deed in a pizzeria in Pinzgau will be the subject of a court case next week: an Italian woman (43) is accused of stabbing her work colleague in the chest with a broken glass and then a knife at the beginning of July.
The two Italian employees of a pizzeria in Pinzgau used the summer evening off and the night of July 2nd to drink and party. But at 5 o'clock in the morning, the police were in the restaurant. The reason was a bloody attack. According to the indictment from the public prosecutor's office, the previously blameless kitchen assistant (43) rammed a steak knife with an 11-centimetre blade into the left side of her colleague's (31) chest - the victim suffered an eight-centimetre deep wound directly above the heart. Before that, she had also pressed a broken glass into the man's chest. The Italian only survived thanks to the rapid assistance of the emergency services and an emergency operation in hospital.
Woman wanted to influence witnesses
Afterwards, the accused apparently tried to pressure the victim and a witness to make a false statement - namely to self-harm. She is therefore not only accused of attempted murder, but also of making false statements. The 43-year-old has been in custody since the incident.
Police officers were able to recover the murder weapon at the scene of the crime, the kitchen of the pizzeria. According to witnesses, the perpetrator and victim had apparently been arguing for hours. Both were also intoxicated.
What exactly happened will be discussed in the regional court on Tuesday. A second day of proceedings is planned for Friday. If convicted, the offender faces 10 to 20 years or life imprisonment.
