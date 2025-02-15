Attempted murder in pizzeria? Kitchen assistant faces imprisonment

The two Italian employees of a pizzeria in Pinzgau used the summer evening off and the night of July 2nd to drink and party. But at 5 o'clock in the morning, the police were in the restaurant. The reason was a bloody attack. According to the indictment from the public prosecutor's office, the previously blameless kitchen assistant (43) rammed a steak knife with an 11-centimetre blade into the left side of her colleague's (31) chest - the victim suffered an eight-centimetre deep wound directly above the heart. Before that, she had also pressed a broken glass into the man's chest. The Italian only survived thanks to the rapid assistance of the emergency services and an emergency operation in hospital.