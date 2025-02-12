Hanke in hospital
The appendix! Acute surgery for Vienna City Councillor for Finance
On Monday morning, Vienna's City Councillor for Finance Peter Hanke (SPÖ) tested a new ÖBB train in the ice canal at minus nine degrees Celsius, followed hours later by stabbing pains in his stomach. In hospital, he was diagnosed with appendicitis. Acute operation!
The Vienna City Councillor for Finance is generally tough, but with these abdominal pains he decided on a medical diagnosis. On Monday evening, Peter Hanke drove himself to the Floridsdorf clinic to be examined. "You'd think the domestic political situation had hit me on the stomach," he jokes today.
But the doctors were in no mood to laugh. Acute appendicitis at a time when not a minute should be wasted. Hanke was rushed into the operating theater and had to go under the knife immediately - the operation took place on Tuesday night.
Just how acute the inflammation was can be seen from the fact that Hanke was still in high spirits the morning before the operation. A new ÖBB train was tested in the wind tunnel and frozen at minus nine degrees for media effect. In the photos, the councillor is smiling; there was no indication that he would be under general anesthesia under the scalpel a few hours later.
Thanks to the doctors
Peter Hanke today: "I'm doing well again." On Wednesday, the City Councillor for Finance thanked the doctors and the team at Floridsdorf Surgery. Next week, Monday, the top politician wants to be back in the office and attend appointments - he doesn't want to waste a minute in the election campaign.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
