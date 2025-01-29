Nicotine addiction among boys on the rise, alcohol en vogue

Cocaine use on the rise, but heroin still dominates

For illegal drugs from cannabis to heroin, the consumption situation is stable. Around a fifth of people (aged between 15 and 64) have already tried cannabis, 90,000 have "done coke" at least once, according to the expert. There has been a significant increase in cocaine use, although "still at a very high level", he said: "However, high-risk drug use is dominated by the use of opioids such as heroin." According to estimates, 35,000 to 40,000 people in Austria are affected by this, mainly men over the age of 25 in urban centers such as Vienna.