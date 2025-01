Twelve kilometers over the slope with a rented quad bike

The unknown man covered a whole twelve kilometers over ski slopes with the vehicle. In the Abtenau district of Seetratten, he simply parked the quad next to the road. The vehicle has since been returned to its owner, reports the police. However, the unknown man is now being sought by the police for unauthorized use of a vehicle. According to the police's description, the wanted man is around 180 centimetres tall and was wearing striking yellow trousers and a cream-colored top.