Study shows: Girls are more likely to be favorite children
Even if it is rarely talked about: Many parents have favorite children. According to a study, girls and particularly conscientious and sociable children are generally preferred.
For the study, a US-Canadian research duo analyzed 30 studies and databases on the subject. A German expert praises the study, which was published in the journal "Psychological Bulletin" - but says the results should be interpreted with caution in view of the complexity of family processes.
"For decades, researchers have known that unequal treatment of parents can leave lasting consequences in children," lead author Alexander Jensen from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, is quoted as saying in a statement in the journal. "This study helps us understand which children are more likely to be favored - which can have both positive and negative effects."
Little research on favorite child types
According to studies, people who were favored by their parents in childhood tend to be more mentally stable. They are also more successful in their careers, tend to have longer-lasting relationships and are less likely to have behavioral problems. However, little research has been conducted into which children are more likely to be favored, write Jensen and McKell Jorgensen-Wells from Western University in London, Ontario, Canada.
To find out, the duo analyzed studies and databases with a total of almost 20,000 participants, mainly from the USA and Western Europe. Among other things, they took sibling order, gender and character traits into account.
Effects only slightly pronounced, but visible
Martin Diewald from Bielefeld University praises the study as "well done". "In contrast to other studies, this one did not compare children from different families, but actual siblings," explains the sociologist.
According to the analysis, parents tend to prefer girls more than boys - and surprisingly, this applies not only to mothers but also to fathers. In addition, conscientious, responsible children are more likely to be favored, it continues. In both cases, the effects are only slightly pronounced. However, parents should be aware of this, writes the duo.
Sociable children make things easier
"Parents make differences, often unconsciously," explains Diewald, who was not involved in the study. "And parents tend to develop a more familiar relationship with sociable children - because that makes a lot of things easier."
However, this does not necessarily mean that parents love the other children less, the expert emphasizes, and gives an example: mothers and fathers could, for example, give special support to a supposedly disadvantaged - because weaker or less talented - child in order to give them equal opportunities in life.
Unequal treatment is often unconscious
However, this should not be perceived as discrimination by the siblings. A perceived disadvantage can have lifelong consequences, for example for self-confidence, says Diewald. This can manifest itself in relationships, for example.
Children should know that unequal treatment can also occur unconsciously. "Perceived slights are often not even meant that way," Diewald emphasizes. "Parents usually try to do right by their children."
To avoid misunderstandings, they should make their behavior transparent to their offspring. This aspect is also emphasized by lead author Jensen: "It is crucial to ensure that all children feel loved and supported."
