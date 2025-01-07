Selensky praises offensive in Russia

The current situation in eastern Ukraine was discussed at a meeting of the General Staff. According to Selensky, the defense of the city of Pokrovsk on the edge of the Donbass was to be strengthened in particular. "The Pokrovsk thrust has been one of the hottest in the past four weeks," said Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the brigade of Ukrainian units fighting there. However, the Russian attackers were unable to "achieve the kind of success that would allow them to directly threaten the city of Pokrovsk itself".