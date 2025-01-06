krone.at competition
Visit the Chinese New Year Concert
Immerse yourself in the fascinating world of traditional Chinese music and experience the "Great Chinese New Year Concert" live at the Wiener Konzerthaus! On February 2, you can expect a rousing program that combines symphonic masterpieces and exotic sounds. The "Krone" is giving away 3x2 tickets for the concert on February 2.
The "Great Chinese New Year Concert" is a musical highlight that has been delighting people around the world for over 25 years. In 2025, this unique event will once again unite cultures and create an unforgettable concert experience. With traditional instruments such as pipa, erhu, guzheng and suona, the orchestra transports the audience to the fascinating world of Chinese sound. Pieces such as the "Festive Overture" or the "Dance of the Golden Snake" reflect the deep connection to the Chinese musical tradition and invite the audience to discover new musical horizons.
Sounds from the Far East
A highlight of the evening are the outstanding soloists who play traditional Chinese instruments masterfully. Under the direction of conductor Li Xincao, Ma Ke will transport the audience to the music of China with the erhu, a two-stringed violin whose sounds range from deep melancholy to joyful liveliness. The erhu is often referred to as the "Chinese violin" and touches the listener with its gentle, emotional tone.
Yang Tingting, a virtuoso on the pipa, enchants with her delicate playing and melodies that range from calm ballads to dynamic rhythms. Wang Zhongshan, a master of the guzheng, a traditional zither, impresses with innovative techniques such as the multi-finger tremolo, which opens up new worlds of sound. Zhang Qianyuan brings powerful and haunting melodies to the stage with the suona, a traditional wind instrument.
The program offers symphonic masterpieces such as the "Festive Overture" and the "Dance of the Golden Snake", combined with contemporary pieces and traditional folk melodies. With a sound spectrum ranging from the softness of the erhu to the haunting strength of the suona, the concert will be an unforgettable experience. Tickets and further information can be found on the website of the Wiener Konzerthaus.
Take part and win
The "Krone" is giving away 3x2 tickets for the concert on February 2 at the Wiener Konzerthaus. Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw! The closing date for entries is January 14, 09:00.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
