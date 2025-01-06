Visit the Chinese New Year Concert

The "Great Chinese New Year Concert" is a musical highlight that has been delighting people around the world for over 25 years. In 2025, this unique event will once again unite cultures and create an unforgettable concert experience. With traditional instruments such as pipa, erhu, guzheng and suona, the orchestra transports the audience to the fascinating world of Chinese sound. Pieces such as the "Festive Overture" or the "Dance of the Golden Snake" reflect the deep connection to the Chinese musical tradition and invite the audience to discover new musical horizons.