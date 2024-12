Honda and Nissan talk about merger

Joint venture against powerful competition from China

A deal could be the largest in the industry since the 52 billion dollar (around 49 billion euros) merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA in 2021, which resulted in Stellantis. Honda and Nissan agreed in March to work together on e-cars in order to better defend themselves against tough competition from Tesla and Chinese factories. In August, they deepened their cooperation and agreed to work together on batteries, among other things. These are the third and second largest car manufacturers in Japan after Toyota.