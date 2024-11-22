Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" asked

What makes Sturm’s new head of sport Michael Parensen tick?

Nachrichten
22.11.2024 09:00

The long search for a new head of sport has come to an end. Soccer champions Sturm have presented their new strong man, Michael Parensen. But what makes him special? "Krone" editor Christoph Kothgasser asked someone who knows the Union legend inside out.

0 Kommentare

Who is the new strong man at SK Sturm - and what makes him tick? Michael Parensen is not yet a household name in Graz. One Styrian, however, knows the 38-year-old German very well: Michael Gspurning.

The Voitsberg native has been goalkeeping coach at Union Berlin since 2017 and has worked with the German for a long time: "I still know Micha as a player, and later I got to know him in his other roles. It was always a very good exchange. He's a pleasant guy, always has a sympathetic ear. He is clear in his work and you can talk to him about all his ideas and plans," is how Gspurning describes the new Sturm managing director.

Krone column (Bild: stock.adobe.com, Krone KREATIV)
Krone column
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, Krone KREATIV)

"When Sturm held initial talks with him, he called me. I told him what makes Styrians tick in general and told him something about the region. But Micha already knew a lot about Sturm. The club has been doing an excellent job for years, playing in the Champions League. That was also noticed in Germany."

"A very good feeling"
Gspurning gives Parensen a good testimonial: "Micha has learned a lot at Union. He worked closely with manager Oliver Ruhnert in the areas of scouting and squad planning. He knows what it's all about. This is his first time in the front row, but I have a very good feeling about it. Parensen and Sturm - that could be a very good fit."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Kothgasser
Christoph Kothgasser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf