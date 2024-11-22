"Krone" asked
What makes Sturm’s new head of sport Michael Parensen tick?
The long search for a new head of sport has come to an end. Soccer champions Sturm have presented their new strong man, Michael Parensen. But what makes him special? "Krone" editor Christoph Kothgasser asked someone who knows the Union legend inside out.
Who is the new strong man at SK Sturm - and what makes him tick? Michael Parensen is not yet a household name in Graz. One Styrian, however, knows the 38-year-old German very well: Michael Gspurning.
The Voitsberg native has been goalkeeping coach at Union Berlin since 2017 and has worked with the German for a long time: "I still know Micha as a player, and later I got to know him in his other roles. It was always a very good exchange. He's a pleasant guy, always has a sympathetic ear. He is clear in his work and you can talk to him about all his ideas and plans," is how Gspurning describes the new Sturm managing director.
"When Sturm held initial talks with him, he called me. I told him what makes Styrians tick in general and told him something about the region. But Micha already knew a lot about Sturm. The club has been doing an excellent job for years, playing in the Champions League. That was also noticed in Germany."
"A very good feeling"
Gspurning gives Parensen a good testimonial: "Micha has learned a lot at Union. He worked closely with manager Oliver Ruhnert in the areas of scouting and squad planning. He knows what it's all about. This is his first time in the front row, but I have a very good feeling about it. Parensen and Sturm - that could be a very good fit."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
