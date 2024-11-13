Those who are not allowed to have a say are more likely to change jobs

Employees in tourism and hospitality are the most dissatisfied

However, there are clear differences in the assessment of co-determination and management opportunities depending on the sector. Tourism and gastronomy fared the worst - both in terms of co-determination (49 percent satisfied) and in terms of opportunities to shape the company (62 percent). When it comes to organizational opportunities, education (74%) and health and social services (71%) stand out positively. However, only 52 percent are satisfied with the opportunities for co-determination. In the construction industry, 71 percent of employees rate the opportunities for organization positively and 67 percent are satisfied with the opportunities for co-determination.