Expert: "Disinhibited"
Number of anti-Semitic incidents has risen
The anti-Semitism reporting office of the Jewish Community Vienna (IKG) has recorded an increase in anti-Semitic incidents. There were a total of 808 reports in the first half of the year. This corresponds to an increase of around 160 percent compared to the first half of 2023, it said.
The most frequent manifestation was Israel-related antisemitism, which had already increased since the attack on Israel by the terrorist organization Hamas.
Physical attacks more than doubled
Benjamin Nägele, IKG Secretary General and Head of the Reporting Office, speaks of an "uninhibited anti-Semitism" to which Jews have been exposed since October 7. The number of reported physical attacks rose from six in the first half of 2023 to 16, while the number of threats rose from four to 22. 92 anti-Semitic acts of damage to property represent a doubling compared to the previous year. The number of mass mailings rose from 77 to 401 and the number of offensive behavior from 179 to 277.
255 of the reported anti-Semitic incidents were attributable to persons or organizations "ideologically or religiously associated with Islam". 225 were politically motivated on the left and 116 on the right. 212 anti-Semitic incidents could not be clearly categorized. After the Israel-related incidents, Shoah relativization or denial was reported in particular. Incidents in the context of a demonstration or in an online thread were processed separately, but statistically categorized as a single incident.
IKG President: "Situation remains threatening"
IKG President Oskar Deutsch warned against a habituation effect: "Unfortunately, the situation remains threatening and constantly oppressive. What must not happen is that people become accustomed to the rampant anti-Semitism in all its manifestations." This also means that politically motivated actors must not only deal with the hatred of others, but also become active in their own ideological camp and take responsibility.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.