Number of anti-Semitic incidents has risen

Physical attacks more than doubled

Benjamin Nägele, IKG Secretary General and Head of the Reporting Office, speaks of an "uninhibited anti-Semitism" to which Jews have been exposed since October 7. The number of reported physical attacks rose from six in the first half of 2023 to 16, while the number of threats rose from four to 22. 92 anti-Semitic acts of damage to property represent a doubling compared to the previous year. The number of mass mailings rose from 77 to 401 and the number of offensive behavior from 179 to 277.