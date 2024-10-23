Young Bulls show two faces again this year

"Boys need time"

The other is evident at Liefering in the domestic second division. Four of nine games were lost and only two were won. The youngsters often seem insecure and overwhelmed. One reason is obvious: the often-cited "men's soccer" that the majority of the squad already plays with Liefering simply gives them a huge advantage in the European Youth Cup. Is that the only one? Yes and no. The coach explains it like this: "In the second division, we're still lacking a certain level of maturity. We will work on this in the fall season. For five or six players, these are their first appearances in professional soccer, we simply have to give the lads time!"