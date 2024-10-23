Top in Youth League
Young Bulls show two faces again this year
Salzburg face Dinamo Zagreb in the Youth League on matchday three. The performances in the two competitions (Youth League and Second League) are far apart.
In contrast to the "big bulls", things have been going like clockwork for the young bulls internationally so far. They won the games in Prague and against Brest in commanding fashion and are currently third in the table with maximum points. Another three points today (15:30) at home against Dinamo Zagreb would put Daniel Beichler's squad one foot in the knockout phase. "We're not even thinking about that, we just want to show a good game against Dinamo and win," said the coach.
This is the one face of the young Salzburg team. With a lot of enthusiasm and passion, they are marching through the junior premier league, where they have long been among the elite.
In the second division, we're still lacking a certain level of maturity. We will work on this in the fall season.
Daniel BEICHLER über die Unterschiede
"Boys need time"
The other is evident at Liefering in the domestic second division. Four of nine games were lost and only two were won. The youngsters often seem insecure and overwhelmed. One reason is obvious: the often-cited "men's soccer" that the majority of the squad already plays with Liefering simply gives them a huge advantage in the European Youth Cup. Is that the only one? Yes and no. The coach explains it like this: "In the second division, we're still lacking a certain level of maturity. We will work on this in the fall season. For five or six players, these are their first appearances in professional soccer, we simply have to give the lads time!"
Jano and Co. should at least be given time in the match against the Croatians. "We have to be patient, they defend very strongly and have a lot of quality in their transitional play," said the head coach.
