It's about human rights
Women players call for FIFA to end contract with Saudis
More than 100 professional female footballers from 24 countries have called on the world governing body FIFA to end its sponsorship contract with the Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco. Saudi Arabia has "spent billions on sports sponsorship to distract attention from the regime's brutal reputation with regard to human rights", according to an open letter signed by ÖFB team players Viktoria Pinther and Marina Georgieva, among others.
A spokesperson for the world governing body defended the cooperation when asked and explained: "FIFA is an inclusive organization with many commercial partners that also support other organizations in soccer and other sports." Women's soccer would also benefit from the contracts with Aramco and other companies, as "the sponsorship revenue generated by FIFA is reinvested in the sport at all levels and investment in women's soccer continues to increase."
"Imagine..."
However, the 106 female footballers from all continents, including Manchester City player Vivianne Miedema, Canadian captain Jessie Fleming and world and Olympic champion Becky Sauerbrunn (USA), criticize the fact that a partnership with a company from Saudi Arabia would "set back" the progress and development of women's soccer in recent years.
"The Saudi leadership is not only trampling on the rights of women, but also the freedom of all other citizens," the letter reads. "Imagine if LGBTQ+ players, many of whom are heroes of our sport, are expected to promote the state oil company of a regime that criminalizes the very relationships they live in and stand for at the 2027 World Cup."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
