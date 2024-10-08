A wake-up call from Ländle industry

One of the most important points is the expansion of infrastructure. Specifically, the IV is calling for the construction of new tracks for freight traffic in the Rhine Valley, the realization of the underground route between Bregenz and Lochau and a solution for the S18 in Lustenau. The course must be set for these three projects by the end of the next legislative period - even in the face of resistance. Another key demand concerns the reduction of bureaucracy. "Bureaucracy slows down and makes processes unnecessarily expensive. We need to ease the burden on our companies so as not to slow down their innovative strength," emphasizes Hartmann. The IV's proposed solutions include setting up a temporary office to identify and reduce unnecessary requirements. In addition, an ombudsman's office should be created where companies can report grievances anonymously. Furthermore, a new platform for the digital processing of approval procedures should be created, following the example of Upper Austria.