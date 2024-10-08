Win a GRAEF waffle iron

The GRAEF croissant iron HE80 not only scores points for its energy efficiency and low fat consumption, but also for its refurbishment: refurbed products are returns or used goods that have been completely refurbished by professional companies. They are therefore as good as new, function perfectly and come with at least a 12-month guarantee.

In addition to kitchen appliances, you can also find smartphones, headphones, games consoles, sports equipment and much more at refurbed.at - up to 40 percent cheaper than buying new.