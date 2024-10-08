For delicious desserts
Win a GRAEF waffle iron
Whether it's the cooler days of fall, the anticipation of Advent or Christmas with the family: the time for homemade pastries with a feel-good factor is here again! That's why the "Krone", together with refurbed, is giving away a fully and professionally refurbished GRAEF croissant iron HE80.
With this energy-efficient kitchen appliance, you can create wafer-thin croissant waffles with the unique GRAEF waffle pattern in no time at all. They go well with chocolate sauce, nuts or fruit. Thanks to the high-quality non-stick coating, the stainless steel croissant iron enables fat-reduced waffle baking in six different browning levels, which means you don't have to grease the appliance before each waffle.
Twice as sustainable with refurbed
The GRAEF croissant iron HE80 not only scores points for its energy efficiency and low fat consumption, but also for its refurbishment: refurbed products are returns or used goods that have been completely refurbished by professional companies. They are therefore as good as new, function perfectly and come with at least a 12-month guarantee.
In addition to kitchen appliances, you can also find smartphones, headphones, games consoles, sports equipment and much more at refurbed.at - up to 40 percent cheaper than buying new.
A visual and acoustic signal also lets you know when your waffle is ready - no more burnt batter! And after eating, the non-stick coating of the baking plates and the raised edge for collecting the fat ensure that you can clean the croissant iron quickly and easily.
Take part and win
What could be better than making delicious, warm waffles for the coming cold season? That's why the "Krone" and refurbed are giving away a GRAEF HE80 croissant iron, professionally refurbished by refurbed. Simply fill out the form below and you'll be entered into the prize draw!
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then subscribe to the "Krone" cooks newsletter! All participating subscribers and those who have subscribed by the closing date on 15.10 will have double the chance of winning. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
