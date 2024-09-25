Trump assassin charged with attempted murder

However, there are doubts that additional funding for the Secret Service can significantly improve the security of the candidates so close to the election. The Secret Service is responsible for protecting high-ranking politicians - including the incumbent president, but also former office holders and presidential candidates such as Trump. Since the assassination attempt in the town of Butler in the state of Pennsylvania just over two months ago, Trump has already received the same protection as the incumbent president. However, the latter is still protected by forces from the Department of Defense, for example.