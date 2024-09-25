Life imprisonment threatened
Trump assassin charged with attempted murder
Just over a week after the alleged attempt to assassinate Donald Trump, the main suspect has been officially charged with the attempted murder of a presidential candidate. The incident in the US state of Florida was a direct attack on democracy, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday evening (local time).
Concerns about politically motivated violence in the USA remain high in the middle of the election campaign - Congress is also taking action.
So far, the 58-year-old suspect has been charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and with an unrecognizable serial number. It had been expected that charges would be brought against him on further counts. Specifically, the charge that has now been added is "attempting to assassinate a major political candidate". If convicted, Ryan Wesley Routh faces a life sentence.
Presidential candidates to receive more protection
At almost the same time, the US Congress passed a law aimed at improving the protection of presidential candidates. The text passed the Senate unanimously; a few days earlier, the House of Representatives had voted unanimously in favor of the bill. The bill provides for Republican presidential candidate Trump and his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris to be granted the same level of Secret Service protection as incumbent US President Joe Biden. The latter still has to sign the text.
However, there are doubts that additional funding for the Secret Service can significantly improve the security of the candidates so close to the election. The Secret Service is responsible for protecting high-ranking politicians - including the incumbent president, but also former office holders and presidential candidates such as Trump. Since the assassination attempt in the town of Butler in the state of Pennsylvania just over two months ago, Trump has already received the same protection as the incumbent president. However, the latter is still protected by forces from the Department of Defense, for example.
Trump played golf during assassination attempt
A gunman had opened fire at a Republican Party election rally in Butler and shot at Trump. One visitor to the rally died and two others were injured. Trump was injured in his right ear. The perpetrator was killed by security forces. Just over a week ago, another incident occurred: the Secret Service shot at an armed man hiding in the bushes at Trump's golf course in the state of Florida while the former president was playing there. The suspect himself did not fire a bullet and fled, but was arrested and charged shortly afterwards.
Suspect: "I tried my best"
On Monday, the public prosecutor's office had already published a letter that Routh is said to have written. The letter - addressed to "die Welt" - reads: "This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, but I let you down. I tried my best and gave everything I could muster." Court documents show that Routh's cell phone was at the scene of the crime for around twelve hours beforehand - and so was he himself. He is said to have methodically planned the attack.
The Department of Justice also announced that Routh's cell phone had been located on several days and at various times between August 18 and September 15 near Trump's golf clubs and his property in Mar-a-Lago, just a few kilometers away. The 58-year-old will remain in custody until the trial begins. "Violence against public officials jeopardizes everything our country stands for," said US Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Concerns about further escalation high
On November 5, former President Trump and Vice President Harris will compete against each other in the presidential election. The mood in the USA is heated - there is great concern about further escalation. After the incident at his golf club in Florida, Trump partly blamed the Democrats. US President Biden warned against further violence.
