Baked apple rings with cinnamon

Plum syrup

Ingredients: 600g plums, 1 cinnamon stick, 200g brown sugar, 70ml water, 1 lemon

Preparation: Wash the plums, remove the stones and boil down with water, lemon juice and sugar at a low temperature. Leave to infuse for 2 hours, then strain and pour through a fine sieve. Bring to the boil again with the cinnamon bark, simmer for 5 minutes, remove the cinnamon bark and pour the syrup into glass bottles. A delight, spritzed with mineral water or Prosecco