Trump: “Suddenly heard shots in the air”

Witness photographed suspect's car

At first everything was very peaceful, Trump described his perception. "Suddenly we heard shots being fired into the air." The Secret Service knew immediately that they were bullets. "There was no question that we were leaving the golf course." A witness had photographed the suspect's car, which also made it possible to locate the car. "The civilian did a phenomenal job," said Trump, who also praised the Secret Service - they had put the man behind bars. "Hopefully he'll be there for a long time. A dangerous person, a very, very dangerous person."