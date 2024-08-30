Denmark’s crown prince will soon be living on a farm in Africa

Experience abroad is a tradition

It is a tradition in the Danish royal family for heirs to the throne to gain extended experience abroad at a young age. Christian's father King Frederik X. (56), for example, took part in an expedition to Mongolia in 1986 and worked on a vineyard in California for a year in 1989. Christian himself graduated from a high school north of Copenhagen this summer and let it be known that he wanted to "see the world" after the summer vacation.