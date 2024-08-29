Big star line-up and a lady in pink

Worldly, airy

Julia Kleiter then presented a variety of styles with a total of twelve songs by Schubert. The "Romance from Rosamunde" was worldly and forgetful, the "Ständchen" was fragrant, "Der Zwerg" was dramatic and "Gretchen am Spinnrade" was very complex, as Julia Kleiter made the coming tragedy of this character palpable. Julius Drake at the piano also savored the tonal colors and was thus of one mind with the singer, whose voice was able to portray all this complexity without any effort.