Ex-coach very open
Van Gaal on cancer: “Can no longer have sex”
Louis Van Gaal has been suffering from prostate cancer for four years. Now the former national coach and ex-Bayern coach has spoken openly about his illness. "I can pee naturally again, that's very important. But I can no longer have sex, that's a problem," said the 72-year-old on the talk show "Humberto á Paris".
He was doing well, "after three years of radiotherapy, kidney infections and prostate operations" he was "finally fit again", van Gaal began the conversation. Then he became direct and open: "I can pee naturally again, that's important. But I can't have sex anymore, that's a problem. When you get prostate cancer, it really is a problem."
"Cancer is like being a coach, ..."
In April 2022, van Gaal made his cancer public and traveled to the World Cup in Qatar as coach of the Dutch national team. "I actually think I managed even better during the World Cup because I had a goal. Cancer is like being a coach, you're looking for a goal. For me, it was positive to deal with both things." He currently works as a consultant for Ajax Amsterdam.
Van Gaal can also count on the support of his wife Truus. She is "the best advisor", said the 72-year-old. The two have been married since 2008 and have known each other for almost 30 years.
When asked how he manages to be so open about his illness, van Gaal replied: "To give a little support to people who are also suffering from it, so that they can carry on. That it can also affect people like me, that's actually the reason. I am always open: I say what I feel and think." Let's hope that the cult coach never loses his honesty ...
