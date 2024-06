Crashed dog rescued from Tyrolean gorge

Waiting for rescue in a rocky hollow

Under the command of Hannes Knoll, two women and three men were deployed to the scene. After drilling a belay station, local station leader Gerhard Unterberger was carefully roped down by his colleagues and was able to give the all-clear shortly afterwards. Fortunately, little "Fips" had not fallen into the raging Brandenberger Ache, but was calmly waiting to be rescued in a washed-out rocky hollow about 15 meters below the path.