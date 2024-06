Gall loses a minute on stage winner Yates!

Patrick Konrad finished in 28th place

Yates' UAE teammate Joao Almeida (+0:05 min) finished second at the mountain arrival in Ticino. The Portuguese rider is also in second place in the overall classification, 35 seconds behind. Colombian Egan Bernal (1:11 back) is third on the day and third overall. Patrick Konrad finished 28th, he is 26th overall (+8:57 min).