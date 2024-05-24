"He's so hot!"
Gentleman photo of William causes a stir
A snapshot of Prince William at a garden party at Buckingham Palace is causing a great deal of excitement online.
On Tuesday, the heir to the British throne Prince William hosted one of the famous garden parties in the beautiful park in front of Buckingham Palace on behalf of his father King Charles.
Must-have accessory for gentlemen on this day: the top hat. And it suits the 41-year-old perfectly, according to supporters of the royal family. One snapshot of the prince from the day in particular has made fans' hearts beat faster ever since. It's this photo here, in which William appears to be adjusting his hat while looking directly into the camera.
"Prince William is hot"
"I don't think I'll ever get over this picture! Prince William is hot!" commented one X user. "Prince William, future king, hot, rich and sexy. ..." someone also commented.
Others speculated that William could make cylinders socially acceptable again with this appearance. If not him, then who? Others want to have the photo printed out and framed, they like it so much. "This photo is simply perfect"
Support from cousins
The Prince was supported on the rainy day by other members of the royal family, including his cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall.
His wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, has largely stayed away from the public stage since January due to health problems.
Prince William also refrained from royal duties for several weeks following the announcement of his wife Kate's cancer in March so that he could concentrate fully on her and their children.
Cancer found after surgery
In a video in which she made her illness public, Kate said that she and her husband had to take extra time to explain the situation to their three children, Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (9) and Prince Louis, in the best and most child-friendly way possible.
Princess Kate had to undergo a serious abdominal operation in January. The operation itself was successful. However, follow-up examinations revealed that cancer cells were present.
The doctors prescribed the Princess adjuvant, i.e. preventative, chemotherapy, which the 41-year-old has been fully focused on ever since. Public appearances alongside her husband are only to be expected when the doctors give her the green light.
Many June appointments
This was already the case for King Charles, who was also diagnosed with cancer in February. To take it easy, however, he is leaving some duties, such as the garden party, to other family members.
In any case, the 75-year-old wants to take part in the celebrations for the landing of Allied troops in Normandy, France, 80 years ago in the Second World War.
Together with Queen Camilla and his son Prince William, he is to visit Normandy on June 6, as Buckingham Palace in London announced on Friday evening.
Prior to this, he is to take part in a commemoration in the English city of Portsmouth on June 5. The royal birthday parade Trooping the Color will take place on June 15.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.