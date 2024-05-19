Here in the live ticker
The Grand Prix in Imola – LIVE from 3pm
Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna in Imola! Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen starts from pole position. We will be reporting live from 3 pm - see ticker below.
The Red Bull driver from the Netherlands was just faster in qualifying on Saturday at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari than the McLaren duo Oscar Piastri (+0.073) and Lando Norris (+0.091), who will, however, start alongside Verstappen after his team-mate was handed a penalty.
For Verstappen, it was the 39th pole of his career and the eighth in a row across seasons, equaling a record set by Ayrton Senna in the McLaren in 1988 and 1989. The Brazilian motorsport icon Senna died in a fatal accident in Imola 30 years ago, as did Roland Ratzenberger from Salzburg. "It's something very special because it's been 30 years since he died. This is certainly a nice memento of him," added Verstappen.
For Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko, Verstappen's first place on the grid was a big surprise. "It came unexpectedly and was an incredible improvement in the setup. You also have to thank Hülkenberg, who gave him a slipstream in the first sector, with which he made up two tenths of a second on Piastri," explained the 80-year-old Styrian on ServusTV.
The Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc (+0.224) and Carlos Sainz (+0.487) had to settle for fourth and fifth on the grid at their home race. Mercedes driver George Russell finished sixth ahead of Racing Bulls driver Yuki Tsunoda. Meanwhile, Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull and Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso were disappointed. Perez missed out on the top 10 by 15 thousandths of a second and finished eleventh, while Alonso even had to settle for 19th and penultimate place on the grid after a trip into the gravel and several mistakes of his own.
