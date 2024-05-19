The Grand Prix in Imola – LIVE from 3pm

The Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc (+0.224) and Carlos Sainz (+0.487) had to settle for fourth and fifth on the grid at their home race. Mercedes driver George Russell finished sixth ahead of Racing Bulls driver Yuki Tsunoda. Meanwhile, Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull and Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso were disappointed. Perez missed out on the top 10 by 15 thousandths of a second and finished eleventh, while Alonso even had to settle for 19th and penultimate place on the grid after a trip into the gravel and several mistakes of his own.