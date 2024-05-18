Floods in D
Situation remains tense, storm warning lifted
Heavy continuous rain caused flooding and landslides in the south-west of Germany in the federal state of Saarland on Friday. In many communities, including the state capital of Saarbrücken, houses had to be evacuated due to rising water. The situation is still extremely tense on Saturday, although the storm warning has now been lifted.
At least the water levels have not risen since 1.00 a.m., said a spokesman for the police situation center in Saarbrücken. However, the emergency services are still on a major mission. The exact extent of the damage will probably not be fully assessed until daylight.
Flooding in Rhineland-Palatinate too
The rain also caused numerous operations in Rhineland-Palatinate. The district of Trier-Saarburg, the southern Palatinate and the cities of Trier, Zweibrücken and Ludwigshafen were particularly affected by the continuous rain. According to the district administration, there was widespread flooding on the Saar and Ruwer rivers in the district of Trier-Saarburg. The situation remains tense, they said on Saturday morning.
The water levels on both rivers are still high. Large amounts of water are still flowing from the Riveris dam into the Ruwer. Due to a defective barrage in Detzem, there could be a backwater on the Moselle and thus flooding in the communities in question. The emergency services are reportedly being further increased. Many houses in the Ruwer Valley are said to be under water. The Saarburg swimming pool and numerous roads are flooded and impassable. According to the Saarland State Office for Environmental Protection and Occupational Safety, this was a flood event that occurs every 20 to 50 years.
Injured during evacuation operation
As far as is known so far, no lives were lost in the severe storm with hours of rainfall and widespread flooding. One person was injured during an evacuation operation, the police said. One person fell into the water and was subsequently taken to hospital.
