Situation remains tense, storm warning lifted

The water levels on both rivers are still high. Large amounts of water are still flowing from the Riveris dam into the Ruwer. Due to a defective barrage in Detzem, there could be a backwater on the Moselle and thus flooding in the communities in question. The emergency services are reportedly being further increased. Many houses in the Ruwer Valley are said to be under water. The Saarburg swimming pool and numerous roads are flooded and impassable. According to the Saarland State Office for Environmental Protection and Occupational Safety, this was a flood event that occurs every 20 to 50 years.